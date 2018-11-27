Pacers' Cory Joseph: Continues contributing off bench
Joseph netted 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt), three rebounds, one steal and one block across 27 minutes in the Pacers' 121-88 win over the Jazz on Monday.
Joseph saw another healthy allotment of playing time off the bench in the blowout victory and parlayed it into his second straight double-digit scoring tally. The 27-year-old is averaging a robust 27.3 minutes per game in November, and he's shooting a solid 45.2 percent (including 41.4 percent from three-point range) during that span. Given his typically well-rounded contributions, Joseph remains a consideration in very deep formats and as a DFS punt play.
