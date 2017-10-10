Pacers' Cory Joseph: Contributes on both sides of ball Monday

Joseph finished with 10 points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists, two rebounds, two steals but six turnovers across 14 minutes during Monday's 107-97 preseason loss to the Pistons.

Other than an atrocious six turnovers across 14 minutes, Joseph played well Monday. He's shown promise through the team's first three exhibition games, though will be competing for minutes with starter Darren Collison at point guard and starter Victor Oladipo at shooting guard. For that reason, he'll carry the most value in deeper formats.