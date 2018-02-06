Joseph scored seven points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT) to go along with four rebounds and two assists across 36 minutes during Monday's 111-102 loss tot he Wizards.

Joseph, who entered the starting lineup in place of Darren Collison (knee), set a new season high in minutes played. He failed to really take advantage, however, finishing at 29 percent from the field while tying for sixth on the team in scoring. Meanwhile, Joe Young played 28 minutes and knocked down five treys in his own right. The coaching staff had yet to commit to Joseph as the starter during Collison's absence -- expected to be at least two weeks -- and the situation could be one to monitor due to Young's strong showing.