Pacers' Cory Joseph: Disappoints in start versus Wizards
Joseph scored seven points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT) to go along with four rebounds and two assists across 36 minutes during Monday's 111-102 loss tot he Wizards.
Joseph, who entered the starting lineup in place of Darren Collison (knee), set a new season high in minutes played. He failed to really take advantage, however, finishing at 29 percent from the field while tying for sixth on the team in scoring. Meanwhile, Joe Young played 28 minutes and knocked down five treys in his own right. The coaching staff had yet to commit to Joseph as the starter during Collison's absence -- expected to be at least two weeks -- and the situation could be one to monitor due to Young's strong showing.
More News
-
Pacers' Cory Joseph: Starting Monday•
-
Pacers' Cory Joseph: Scores 15 off the bench in win•
-
Pacers' Cory Joseph: Bench-leading scoring total in win•
-
Pacers' Cory Joseph: Posts well-rounded line in Wednesday's loss•
-
Pacers' Cory Joseph: Shifting back to bench role Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Cory Joseph: Picks up start Sunday•
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...