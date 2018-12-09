Pacers' Cory Joseph: Dishes eight dimes in 28 minutes
Joseph recorded 11 points (5-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight assists, five rebounds, one steal, and one block in 28 minutes during Saturday's 107-97 win over the Kings.
Joseph handed out a season high assist total, and continues to make his impact felt off the bench. He is managing career-high averages in rebounds, assists, steals, and threes while shooting well from the field and beyond the arc. Joseph's one major blemish is his free-throw shooting percentage (50.0), but he rarely finds himself at the the line and that number will likely trend towards his career average of 76.0 percent as the season progresses.
More News
-
Pacers' Cory Joseph: Continues contributing off bench•
-
Pacers' Cory Joseph: Season-high 18 points Friday•
-
Pacers' Cory Joseph: Scores season-high 14 points in Friday's win•
-
Pacers' Cory Joseph: Hands out five assists in Monday's loss•
-
Pacers' Cory Joseph: Good to go for opener•
-
Pacers' Cory Joseph: Out again vs. Bulls•
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...