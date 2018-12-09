Joseph recorded 11 points (5-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight assists, five rebounds, one steal, and one block in 28 minutes during Saturday's 107-97 win over the Kings.

Joseph handed out a season high assist total, and continues to make his impact felt off the bench. He is managing career-high averages in rebounds, assists, steals, and threes while shooting well from the field and beyond the arc. Joseph's one major blemish is his free-throw shooting percentage (50.0), but he rarely finds himself at the the line and that number will likely trend towards his career average of 76.0 percent as the season progresses.

