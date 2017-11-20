Pacers' Cory Joseph: Efficient in Sunday's win
Joseph managed 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), five assists, three rebounds, and two steals in 29 minutes during Sunday's 120-95 win over the Heat.
Joseph has hit double figures in scoring during seven of 17 games, handed out five or more assists in four, and swiped at least two steals in seven. While he is yet to see 30 minutes in a single contest thus far in 2017-18, this was the fourth time Joseph has played 29 minutes. Starting point guard Darren Collison, who went for 12 points and 10 assists in 32 minutes on Sunday, is enjoying the best campaign of his career. Nevertheless, Pacers' coach Nate McMillan is proving he's more than willing to pair the two point guards in small-ball lineups.
More News
-
Pacers' Cory Joseph: Extremely efficient off bench Tuesday•
-
Pacers' Cory Joseph: Fills box score•
-
Pacers' Cory Joseph: Contributes on both sides of ball Monday•
-
Pacers' Cory Joseph: Traded to Indiana•
-
Raptors' Cory Joseph: Double-double in Game 4 loss•
-
Raptors' Cory Joseph: Starting in Friday's Game 3•
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...