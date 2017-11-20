Pacers' Cory Joseph: Efficient in Sunday's win

Joseph managed 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), five assists, three rebounds, and two steals in 29 minutes during Sunday's 120-95 win over the Heat.

Joseph has hit double figures in scoring during seven of 17 games, handed out five or more assists in four, and swiped at least two steals in seven. While he is yet to see 30 minutes in a single contest thus far in 2017-18, this was the fourth time Joseph has played 29 minutes. Starting point guard Darren Collison, who went for 12 points and 10 assists in 32 minutes on Sunday, is enjoying the best campaign of his career. Nevertheless, Pacers' coach Nate McMillan is proving he's more than willing to pair the two point guards in small-ball lineups.