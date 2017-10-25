Pacers' Cory Joseph: Extremely efficient off bench Tuesday

Joseph scored 21 points (8-11 FG, 5-6 3Pt) while adding five rebounds, three steals and two assists across 29 minutes in Tuesday's 130-107 victory over the Timberwolves.

Joseph played extremely well, collecting half of his team's threes on the night with five. He certainly contributed to the blowout victory, although the starting point guard Darren Collison also had a big night, posting 16 assists. It will be interesting to see how things shake out in the Pacers' rotation, but both players are making a case to earn for minutes in the backcourt alongside Victor Oladipo.