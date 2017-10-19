Pacers' Cory Joseph: Fills box score
Joseph tallied 11 points (4-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block across 24 minutes in Wednesday's 140-131 victory over the Pacers.
Joseph played well against the Pacers after a somewhat poor preseason, and was able to put up solid numbers across the board. While the fast pace of the game may have inflated his numbers, he demonstrated his versatility by playing both on and off the ball. Darren Collison was excellent, and appears to have the starting position locked down. Joseph came off the bench behind Lance Stephenson, but still saw equal minutes, a trend that will likely continue, barring an injury to Collison.
More News
-
Pacers' Cory Joseph: Contributes on both sides of ball Monday•
-
Pacers' Cory Joseph: Traded to Indiana•
-
Raptors' Cory Joseph: Double-double in Game 4 loss•
-
Raptors' Cory Joseph: Starting in Friday's Game 3•
-
Raptors' Cory Joseph: Leads bench with 14 points Friday•
-
Raptors' Cory Joseph: Scores 15 off bench Wednesday•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....