Pacers' Cory Joseph: Fills box score

Joseph tallied 11 points (4-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block across 24 minutes in Wednesday's 140-131 victory over the Pacers.

Joseph played well against the Pacers after a somewhat poor preseason, and was able to put up solid numbers across the board. While the fast pace of the game may have inflated his numbers, he demonstrated his versatility by playing both on and off the ball. Darren Collison was excellent, and appears to have the starting position locked down. Joseph came off the bench behind Lance Stephenson, but still saw equal minutes, a trend that will likely continue, barring an injury to Collison.