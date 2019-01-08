Pacers' Cory Joseph: Game-time call Tuesday
Joseph (thigh) is a game-time decision Tuesday against the Cavaliers, Jeremiah Johnson of Fox Sports Indiana reports.
A bruised right thigh is bothering Joseph, and he'll need to go through pre-game warmups before determining his availability. With Darren Collison (leg) also a game-time call, the Pacers may need to rely heavily on Aaron Holiday.
