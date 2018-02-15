Pacers' Cory Joseph: Grabs career-high 11 boards in Wednesday's win
Joseph collected 15 points (5-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals, and two blocks in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 108-103 win over the Nets.
Joseph hauled in a career-high rebound total while filling up the box score and contributing nicely on both ends of the court. Darren Collison was ruled out for at least a couple weeks following surgery on his left knee earlier this month, but his time on the injury shelf could soon be coming to an end. With that being said, it's possible Joseph will pick up a few more starts, as Collison won't be rushed back before he's ready to return to action. The Pacers now have eight days off thanks to the All-Star break, with their next matchup scheduled for Feb. 23 versus the lowly Hawks.
More News
-
Pacers' Cory Joseph: Held scoreless Friday•
-
Pacers' Cory Joseph: Disappoints in start versus Wizards•
-
Pacers' Cory Joseph: Starting Monday•
-
Pacers' Cory Joseph: Scores 15 off the bench in win•
-
Pacers' Cory Joseph: Bench-leading scoring total in win•
-
Pacers' Cory Joseph: Posts well-rounded line in Wednesday's loss•
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...