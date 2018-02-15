Joseph collected 15 points (5-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals, and two blocks in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 108-103 win over the Nets.

Joseph hauled in a career-high rebound total while filling up the box score and contributing nicely on both ends of the court. Darren Collison was ruled out for at least a couple weeks following surgery on his left knee earlier this month, but his time on the injury shelf could soon be coming to an end. With that being said, it's possible Joseph will pick up a few more starts, as Collison won't be rushed back before he's ready to return to action. The Pacers now have eight days off thanks to the All-Star break, with their next matchup scheduled for Feb. 23 versus the lowly Hawks.