Pacers' Cory Joseph: Hands out five assists in Monday's loss
Joseph finished with seven points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five assists, three rebounds, and two steals in 26 minutes during Monday's 101-91 loss to the Timberwolves.
Joseph saw more minutes in this one than starting point Darren Collison and new arrival Tyreke Evans. Joseph offers much better defense than either of the aforementioned Pacers, which is likely one of the reasons that coach Nate McMillan is keeping him so involved in the rotation. Joseph will look to continue his streak of steady bench play during Wednesday's matchup with the Spurs.
More News
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...