Joseph finished with seven points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five assists, three rebounds, and two steals in 26 minutes during Monday's 101-91 loss to the Timberwolves.

Joseph saw more minutes in this one than starting point Darren Collison and new arrival Tyreke Evans. Joseph offers much better defense than either of the aforementioned Pacers, which is likely one of the reasons that coach Nate McMillan is keeping him so involved in the rotation. Joseph will look to continue his streak of steady bench play during Wednesday's matchup with the Spurs.