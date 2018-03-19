Joseph will return to a bench role for Monday's matchup with the Lakers, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.

Joseph has worked with the starting unit for some time now, even with Darren Collison begin available to play over the last five games. However, after a couple of lackluster performances of late, the Pacers are officially ready to hand starting duties back over to Collison, who previously led the top unit for the bulk of the season before going down with an injury. With the demotion, Joseph will likely see his minutes and production take a hit overall.