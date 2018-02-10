Joseph failed to score a point (0-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt) but produced seven assists and two rebounds in 34 minutes during Friday's 97-91 win over the Celtics.

He's completely failed to capitalize on Darren Collison's knee injury so far, scoring just seven total points in the last two games despite a significant increase in his minutes. In fact, Joseph's only scored in double digits once in the last 12 games, making him a very difficult player to include on an active fantasy roster despite his current starting role.