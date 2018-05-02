Pacers' Cory Joseph: Opts in for 2018-19 season
Joseph will return to the Pacers in 2018-19 after opting Wednesday to exercise his $7.95 million player option for the upcoming season, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
After coming over in a trade from the Raptors last July, Joseph became a vital member of the Indiana rotation during the team's run to the postseason. He appeared in all 82 games for the first time in his career and averaged 7.9 points (on 42.4 percent shooting from the field), 3.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.0 steal in 27.0 minutes per contest. With Darren Collison under contract for next season as well, expect Joseph to reprise a backup role in the backcourt.
