Joseph (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's preseason game against the Bulls.

This will be the second straight game Joseph will miss this preseason with a knee bruise, but given that it is just a bruise, the Pacers are likely just being extra cautious with the point guard. There's been no report to suggest that Joseph is in danger of missing Indiana's regular season opener next Wednesday against the Grizzlies.

