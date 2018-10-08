Pacers' Cory Joseph: Out Monday vs. Cavaliers
Joseph is dealing with a left knee contusion and has been ruled out for Monday's preseason game against the Cavaliers.
It's unclear exactly when Joseph picked up the injury, but it doesn't sound overly serious considering it's being listed as a bruise. Still, with the regular-season opener just over a week away, the Pacers will be extra cautious and give him at least a day or two off for rest and recovery. The Pacers close out the preseason schedule Wednesday against the Bulls.
