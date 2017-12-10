Pacers' Cory Joseph: Picks up start Sunday

Joseph will start at point guard in Sunday's game against the Nuggets.

Darren Collison is inactive with a left knee injury, so Joseph will step in and run the point in his absence. Joseph was bothered by a shoulder injury last week but didn't miss any time, playing 31 minutes on Wednesday and 22 minutes on Friday. He should see enough playing time to warrant consideration as a low-cost option in DFS formats.

