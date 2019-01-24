Joseph totaled seven points (3-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four assists and three rebounds across 32 minutes in Wednesday's 110-106 win over the Raptors.

Victor Oladipo (knee) left this game early with a serious knee injury, which left Joseph and Tyreke Evans to pick up the slack at the second guard position alongside Darren Collison. It sounds like Oladipo could miss the rest of the season, which gives both Joseph and Evans a boost in value going forward. Joseph has had a steady role on the team, but it is Evans who has played better of late, averaging 14.9 points per game over the last seven contests to Joseph's 7 points per game.