Pacers' Cory Joseph: Plays 38 minutes in victory
Joseph produced 16 points (7-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Sunday's 98-95 victory over Washington.
Joseph helped the Pacers to a much-needed victory Sunday, finishing with double-digit scoring for the fifth time in his last six outings. He has had a decent little stretch of games with Darren Collison (knee) on the sidelines, however, this could come to an end in the near future. Joseph could still be used as a streaming option but owners need to keep an eye on when Collison will return as he will obliterate Joseph's value.
