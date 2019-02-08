Joseph collected 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt), nine rebounds, six assists and a steal in 32 minutes Thursday against the Clippers.

Joseph has notched back-to-back double-digit scoring totals and he's also managed to contribute on the boards and as a facilitator during his brief stretch of success. The 27-year-old's fantasy value may be on the rise, especially considering he's averaging 30.4 minutes over his last five contests. Despite his 7.1 ppg average on the year, Joseph could be worth keeping an eye on as a quick source of scoring.