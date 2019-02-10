Joseph posted 10 points (5-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 10 assists, nine rebounds and one steal across 31 minutes during Saturday's win over the Cavaliers.

Joseph's 10 assists mark not only a season high, but a high mark since the 2016-17 campaign. The guard has taken on a bigger role since Victor Oladipo suffered a season-ending knee injury Jan. 23. Since then, Joseph has averaged 7.3 points, 5.1 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals, though has struggled shooting the ball (39.0 field-goal percentage). The 27-year-old has been especially productive over the past three games, however, averaging 12.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists on 66.7 percent shooting. While that efficiency is unsustainable, Joseph's fantasy value has been on the rise, and he's worth taking a look at in many formats.