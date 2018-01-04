Pacers' Cory Joseph: Posts well-rounded line in Wednesday's loss
Joseph registered 10 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, and one steal in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 122-101 loss to the Bucks.
Joseph has scored exactly 10 points in four straight contests while turning in solid assist and rebounding numbers as well. The veteran guard has seen a slight boost in minutes in each month thus far this season and has stepped up during the absence of Victor Oladipo (knee), who has missed these last four games. If Oladipo remains sidelined during Saturday's matchup with the Bulls, Joseph will likely earn ample time off the bench once again.
