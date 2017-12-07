Pacers' Cory Joseph: Questionable against Cleveland
Joseph (shoulder) is questionable to play against Cleveland on Friday.
Joseph was questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bulls with the same shoulder injury but ended up playing. If he's unable to play Friday, Lance Stephenson will likely see a slight increase in playing time during his absence.
More News
-
Pacers' Cory Joseph: Will play Wednesday vs. Bulls•
-
Pacers' Cory Joseph: Questionable Wednesday with sore shoulder•
-
Pacers' Cory Joseph: Efficient in Sunday's win•
-
Pacers' Cory Joseph: Extremely efficient off bench Tuesday•
-
Pacers' Cory Joseph: Fills box score•
-
Pacers' Cory Joseph: Contributes on both sides of ball Monday•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.