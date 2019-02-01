Joseph is listed as questionable heading into Saturday's matchup with the Heat due to a left groin strain.

Joseph started for the injured Tyreke Evans (back) Thursday and played a season-high 37 minutes of action. It's unknown when exactly Joseph suffered the left groin strain but it presumably came during or after Thursday's contest. If the Texas product is unable to play Saturday, it's likely that Aaron Holiday and Edmond Sumner will see an increase workload off the bench.