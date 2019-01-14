Pacers' Cory Joseph: Questionable Tuesday
Joseph (thigh) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's matchup against Phoenix.
Although he was medically cleared and played in every game last week, Joseph has been dealing with a lingering bruised right thigh for quite some time now. It's most likely just a precautionary action taken by the Pacers, but nevertheless, Joseph's name officially popped up on the injury report heading into Tuesday's matchup.
More News
-
Pacers' Cory Joseph: Cleared to play•
-
Pacers' Cory Joseph: Game-time call Tuesday•
-
Pacers' Cory Joseph: Withheld from practice Monday•
-
Pacers' Cory Joseph: Dishes eight dimes in 28 minutes•
-
Pacers' Cory Joseph: Continues contributing off bench•
-
Pacers' Cory Joseph: Season-high 18 points Friday•
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.