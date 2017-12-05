Pacers' Cory Joseph: Questionable Wednesday with sore shoulder
Joseph is questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Bulls due to a sore left shoulder.
This is the first news of Joseph dealing with a shoulder injury, so he likely hurt it during Monday's game against the Knicks, though still managed to drop 12 points and four assists in 22 minutes. More word on his status for Wednesday's game should emerge after the team's morning shootaround that day. If he's ultimately unable to play, Lance Stephenson would probably see increased run as a reserve point guard.
