Pacers' Cory Joseph: Scores 12 in loss
Joseph finished with 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four assists and three rebounds over 19 minutes in the Pacers' loss to the Nets on Sunday.
Joseph finished with his first double-digit scoring effort since Mar. 2 in Sunday's loss. He was relegated to the bench after three straight starts and saw his point total rise and assist total fall from his recent production. He's made very minimal contributions this season primarily off the bench, and his 12-point performance was certainly an outlier.
