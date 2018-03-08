Joseph scored 12 points (4-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT) to go along with six rebounds and an assist during 38 minutes in Wednesday's 104-84 loss to the Jazz.

Joseph struggled a bit from the field to start the game, connecting on just one of his first six attempts. He enjoyed a bit more success later on but finished with a modest scoring total once again. Joseph continues to log heavy minutes, but that doesn't always translate into fantasy production.