Pacers' Cory Joseph: Scores 12 points in loss
Joseph scored 12 points (4-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT) to go along with six rebounds and an assist during 38 minutes in Wednesday's 104-84 loss to the Jazz.
Joseph struggled a bit from the field to start the game, connecting on just one of his first six attempts. He enjoyed a bit more success later on but finished with a modest scoring total once again. Joseph continues to log heavy minutes, but that doesn't always translate into fantasy production.
More News
-
Pacers' Cory Joseph: Plays 38 minutes in victory•
-
Pacers' Cory Joseph: Scores 15 in Friday's win•
-
Pacers' Cory Joseph: Grabs career-high 11 boards in Wednesday's win•
-
Pacers' Cory Joseph: Held scoreless Friday•
-
Pacers' Cory Joseph: Disappoints in start versus Wizards•
-
Pacers' Cory Joseph: Starting Monday•
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...