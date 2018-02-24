Joseph scored 15 points (7-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding four rebounds, four assists and four steals in 26 minutes during Friday's 116-93 win over the Hawks.

Three different Indiana players grabbed at least four steals in this one, but Joseph's pilfering prowess is nothing new -- he's recorded multiple steals in five of the last eight games. The 26-year-old point guard has never finished a season with at least 1.0 steals a game, and with Darren Collison (knee) returning to action in March, Joseph is unlikely to get the court time necessary to accomplish the feat in 2017-18.