Joseph recorded 15 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three assists, two rebounds and two steals in 29 minutes during Monday's 109-94 win over the Jazz.

Joseph outscored and played more minutes than Darren Collison on Monday, so while it doesn't seem Collison is in danger of his starting job, Joseph is averaging 27 minutes of action so far this month, and while he's not exactly lighting it up, he's managing to hinder Collison's value somewhat. He's only worth consideration in deeper formats at this point but is one injury away from getting a huge boost to his value.