Pacers' Cory Joseph: Scores 15 off the bench in win
Joseph recorded 15 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three assists, two rebounds and two steals in 29 minutes during Monday's 109-94 win over the Jazz.
Joseph outscored and played more minutes than Darren Collison on Monday, so while it doesn't seem Collison is in danger of his starting job, Joseph is averaging 27 minutes of action so far this month, and while he's not exactly lighting it up, he's managing to hinder Collison's value somewhat. He's only worth consideration in deeper formats at this point but is one injury away from getting a huge boost to his value.
More News
-
Pacers' Cory Joseph: Bench-leading scoring total in win•
-
Pacers' Cory Joseph: Posts well-rounded line in Wednesday's loss•
-
Pacers' Cory Joseph: Shifting back to bench role Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Cory Joseph: Picks up start Sunday•
-
Pacers' Cory Joseph: Will play Friday•
-
Pacers' Cory Joseph: Questionable against Cleveland•
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.