Joseph managed 14 points (6-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt), five rebounds, and two assists in 32 minutes during Friday's 110-102 win over the Heat.

Joseph contributed a season high in scoring and saw more minutes than every Pacer except starting guards Victor Oladipo and Darren Collison, who earned 37 and 36 minutes respectively. Joseph's statistical drop-off has not been nearly as substantial as one would've expected following the offseason addition of Tyreke Evans, who hasn't earned more minutes than Joseph since the second game of the season.