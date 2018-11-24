Joseph had 18 points (8-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt), seven assists, four rebounds, and two steals in 31 minutes during Friday's 111-100 loss to the Spurs.

Joseph had a season-high 18 points Friday, also producing multiple steals for the fifth consecutive game. Joseph took advantage of Victor Oladipo (knee) missing his third straight game, playing 31 minutes in the loss. Despite the inconsistent scoring, Joseph has been a nice source of assists and steals and could be streamed in across all leagues if he fits your needs.