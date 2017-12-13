Pacers' Cory Joseph: Shifting back to bench role Wednesday

Joseph will return to the bench for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.

Joseph picked up the start for an injured Darren Collison (knee) on Sunday, but posted just two points (1-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds and five assists across 31 minutes. Collison has since been cleared for a return and will rejoin the top unit, which sends Joseph back to the bench. With the demotion, Joseph's minutes will likely fall back into the mid-to-low 20's, which severely restricts his fantasy value.