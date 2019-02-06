Pacers' Cory Joseph: Sparkles in move to bench
Joseph put up 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt), four rebounds and four assists across 21 minutes Tuesday in the Pacers' 136-94 win over the Lakers.
Joseph saw a steep drop in playing time while moving to the bench in favor of Tyreke Evans after three straight underwhelming starts, but the 27-year-old certainly gave the second unit a spark Tuesday. His 13 points matched his total from the three starts combined while his trio of triples equaled his output from the previous 10 games. Given the Pacers' resounding success in the second half of a back-to-back set, it's expected that Joseph will remain on the bench for the team's next game Thursday against the Clippers.
