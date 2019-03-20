Joseph will start Tuesday's matchup against the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Darren Collison (quad) is out, so Joseph will get the starting nod. In three previous starts this season, he's averaged 4.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.7 steals across 33.0 minutes.

