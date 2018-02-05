Pacers' Cory Joseph: Starting Monday
Joseph will start Monday's game against Washington, Clifton Brown of the Indy Star reports.
With both Victor Oladipo (illness) and Darren Collison (knee) out Monday, Joseph will fill in at point guard, and he'll be set for increased minutes after the team announced Monday that Collison will miss the next 2-to-3 weeks. Coach Nate McMillan would not guarantee that Joseph will hang onto the starting role for the duration of Collison's absence, but either way Joseph figures to see the lion's share of minutes over Joe Young.
More News
-
Pacers' Cory Joseph: Scores 15 off the bench in win•
-
Pacers' Cory Joseph: Bench-leading scoring total in win•
-
Pacers' Cory Joseph: Posts well-rounded line in Wednesday's loss•
-
Pacers' Cory Joseph: Shifting back to bench role Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Cory Joseph: Picks up start Sunday•
-
Pacers' Cory Joseph: Will play Friday•
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...