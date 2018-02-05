Joseph will start Monday's game against Washington, Clifton Brown of the Indy Star reports.

With both Victor Oladipo (illness) and Darren Collison (knee) out Monday, Joseph will fill in at point guard, and he'll be set for increased minutes after the team announced Monday that Collison will miss the next 2-to-3 weeks. Coach Nate McMillan would not guarantee that Joseph will hang onto the starting role for the duration of Collison's absence, but either way Joseph figures to see the lion's share of minutes over Joe Young.