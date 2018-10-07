Pacers' Cory Joseph: Starting Saturday
Joseph is starting Saturday's game against the Grizzlies.
Coach Nate McMillan is resting his starters, so Joseph will begin the game at point guard. In 27.0 minutes per game last year, he averaged 7.9 points, 3.2 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.0 steal.
