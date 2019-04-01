Pacers' Cory Joseph: Starting vs. Detroit
Joseph will start at point guard Monday night against the Pistons.
With Darren Collison (groin) already ruled out for the contest, Joseph will be the next man up, although he's been unimpressive in the past when given opportunities to join the first unit. The Texas product is averaging 3.0 points, 3.3 assists and 3.7 steals in his previous three starts.
