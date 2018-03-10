Pacers' Cory Joseph: Strong all-around effort in Friday's win
Joseph provided 18 points (7-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals across 35 minutes during a 112-87 win over the Hawks on Friday.
Joseph had a great all-around performance in Friday's win during Nick Collison's (knee) return. He had at least two steals for the third time in the last five games. Joseph's value would drop a bit if Collison returns to the starting lineup at some point.
