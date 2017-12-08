Pacers' Cory Joseph: Will play Friday

Joseph (shoulder) has been cleared to play during Friday's game against the Cavaliers.

Joseph was also questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bulls with the same injury, but saw the floor then, posting seven points, three assists, three rebounds and three steals across 31 minutes. The injury is apparently minor and should not affect his play much, if at all.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop