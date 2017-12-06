Pacers' Cory Joseph: Will play Wednesday vs. Bulls
Joseph (shoulder) will play in Wednesday's game against the Bulls.
Joseph was placed on the injury report with a sore left shoulder, but it appears it was more precautionary than anything else and he's now been given the green light to take the court. Look for Joseph to slot in to his normal role as Darren Collison's backup at point guard, likely seeing minutes in the mid-20's.
