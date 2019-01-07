Joseph (thigh) did not practice Monday and is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Joseph took a knee to the thigh during Sunday's loss to the Raptors, and the issue remains troublesome enough to keep him from practicing Monday. His status for Tuesday's contest should clear up closer to game time. If Joseph is unable to play, Aaron Holiday could benefit from increased run in his place.

