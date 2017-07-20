Wilkins and the Pacers have agreed to a one-year deal worth the veteran minimum, Michael Scotto of Basketball Insiders reports.

Wilkins spent this past season with the D-League's Greensboro Swarm, but at 37 years old, it'll be tough for the veteran to crack Indiana's rotation. He hasn't seen any minutes at the NBA level since 2012-2013 when he averaged 6.4 points per game with the 76ers.