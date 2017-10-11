Pacers' Damien Wilkins: Sees limited minutes in Tuesday's preseason win
Wilkins went for three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and one block in five minutes during Tuesday's 108-89 win over Haifa Maccabi.
Wilkins hit double figures in scoring in two of the three preseason games prior to Tuesday, and he was also averaging 24.0 minutes per night. At 37 years old, Wilkins is not on the fantasy radar outside of the deepest leagues, but the injury to fellow small forward Glenn Robinson III (ankle) opens up minutes at the club's thinnest position. In other words, don't be that surprised if Wilkins is the primary backup to Bojan Bogdanovic until Robinson returns.
