Wilkins will draw the start in place of Bojan Bogdanovic (ankle) for Saturday's contest against the Bulls, Pat Boylan of Fox Sports Indiana reports.

Wilkins saw extended run during Dec. 31's game against Minnesota, playing 27 minutes and posting five points, three rebounds and two assists. He could be in for a similar role and workload during Saturday's contest.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories