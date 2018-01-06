Pacers' Damien Wilkins: Will start Saturday
Wilkins will draw the start in place of Bojan Bogdanovic (ankle) for Saturday's contest against the Bulls, Pat Boylan of Fox Sports Indiana reports.
Wilkins saw extended run during Dec. 31's game against Minnesota, playing 27 minutes and posting five points, three rebounds and two assists. He could be in for a similar role and workload during Saturday's contest.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...