Theis (thumb) isn't listed on the Pacers' injury report for Thursday's matchup against the Celtics.

Theis was sidelined for the Pacers' final game before the All-Star break due to a thumb injury, but he appears to have benefitted from the time off and should be available Thursday. Before his absence, he'd appeared in six of Indiana's past seven games and posted 6.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 15.3 minutes per game.