Theis (knee) said Dec. 21 that he's been cleared for on-court work but remains on a week-to-week timeline for making his 2022-23 debut, Tony East of SI.com reports.

After undergoing surgery on his right knee seven weeks ago, Theis has begun what will likely be a lengthy ramp-up process before he's cleared to suit up for the Pacers. Until Theis progresses to full-court, 5-on-5 work in practice, his season debut shouldn't be viewed as imminent. Even once he's deemed available, Theis may not have a spot in the rotation waiting for him if all of Myles Turner, Aaron Nesmith, Jalen Smith, Isaiah Jackson, Oshae Brissett and Goga Bitadze are healthy.