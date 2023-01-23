Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said that Theis (knee) won't be ready to play in Tuesday's game against the Bulls, but the veteran center is progressing well in practice and will be available "soon," Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Theis has been sidelined all season while recovering from the surgery he underwent in November on his sore right knee, but he's been taking part in on-court work for the past month and appears to have ramped up his activity during the Pacers' recent practices. Though Carlisle's comments suggest Theis is considered day-to-day rather than week-to-week at this stage, the 30-year-old is unlikely to have a spot in Indiana's rotation whenever he's ultimately cleared to make his 2022-23 debut.