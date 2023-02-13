Theis (right knee injury mangement) isn't listed on the Pacers' injury report and should be available for Monday's game against the Jazz.

As anticipated, Theis will be good to go for the start of the Pacers' three-game week to close out the first half slate after he rested during Saturday's loss to the Wizards in the second leg of a back-to-back set. Since making his season debut earlier this month, Theis has settled in as the top backup to Myles Turner, but Theis could get the chance to start Monday if Turner -- who is listed as questionable with lower-back soreness -- is unable to play.