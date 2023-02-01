Theis (knee) is questionable for Thursday's matchup against the Lakers.

Theis, who continues to work his way back from offseason surgery on his right knee, was a full participant during Tuesday and Wednesday's practices and is questionable to make his 2022-23 debut Thursday, though head coach Rick Carlisle is expecting Theis to be available, per Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com. Thursday's matchup is the first half of a back-to-back set, so even if Theis is cleared, it seems unlikely the veteran big man is able to play in both of the Pacers' upcoming games. Once he's back to full speed, Theis should secure a consistent role in Indiana's rotation, but he's not expected to garner enough minutes to crack fantasy relevancy in standard leagues.