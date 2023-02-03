Theis (knee) played seven minutes off the bench and finished with zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one foul and no other statistics in Thursday's 112-111 loss to the Lakers.

Suiting up for the first time all season after a prolonged recovery from offseason knee surgery, Theis was surprisingly the first substitute off the bench for the Pacers. He finished out the first quarter and re-entered the contest for two more brief stints in the second quarter, but Theis didn't play at any point in the second half while Isaiah Jackson handled the backup center role when starter Myles Turner was off the court. Jackson thus appears to be ahead of Theis in the rotation for now, but head coach Rick Carlisle's plans could change once Theis is further removed from the knee injury.